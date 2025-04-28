KP assembly proposes amendments to sentencing law, empowering CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly has proposed new amendments to the sentencing law, granting the Chief Minister greater authority in the formation of the Sentencing Council.

Under the proposed changes, the CM will have the power to appoint the Council's Chairperson and members.

According to the key amendment to Section 17 of the Act, the CM will be able to appoint government officials, retired civil servants, prosecutors, judges, lawyers, and criminal justice experts as members of the Council.

Chairpersons and members attending Council meetings will receive a government-determined remuneration for their services.

The amendments also propose a change to Section 18, allowing the CM to appoint any one member of the Council as Chairperson. However, no member will be permitted to serve more than two consecutive terms as Chairperson.

Additionally, a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will be appointed to manage the Council's daily affairs, operating under regulations framed by the Council itself.

Furthermore, the proposed amendment bill clarifies the status of Council employees. By amending Section 20 of the Act, Council employees will now be designated as civil servants, and their appointments will be made under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servants Act, 1973.

According to government sources, the Primary objective of this amendment bill is to clarify certain ambiguous provisions in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sentencing Act, 2021, and to enhance the administrative functions of the Council.

Granting the CM authority over appointments is expected to streamline the selection process, while clearly defining employees' status will bring greater transparency to administrative operation.