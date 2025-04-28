Open Menu

KP Assembly Proposes Amendments To Sentencing Law, Empowering CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 03:20 PM

KP assembly proposes amendments to sentencing law, empowering CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly has proposed new amendments to the sentencing law, granting the Chief Minister greater authority in the formation of the Sentencing Council.

Under the proposed changes, the CM will have the power to appoint the Council's Chairperson and members.

According to the key amendment to Section 17 of the Act, the CM will be able to appoint government officials, retired civil servants, prosecutors, judges, lawyers, and criminal justice experts as members of the Council.

Chairpersons and members attending Council meetings will receive a government-determined remuneration for their services.

The amendments also propose a change to Section 18, allowing the CM to appoint any one member of the Council as Chairperson. However, no member will be permitted to serve more than two consecutive terms as Chairperson.

Additionally, a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will be appointed to manage the Council's daily affairs, operating under regulations framed by the Council itself.

Furthermore, the proposed amendment bill clarifies the status of Council employees. By amending Section 20 of the Act, Council employees will now be designated as civil servants, and their appointments will be made under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servants Act, 1973.

According to government sources, the Primary objective of this amendment bill is to clarify certain ambiguous provisions in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sentencing Act, 2021, and to enhance the administrative functions of the Council.

Granting the CM authority over appointments is expected to streamline the selection process, while clearly defining employees' status will bring greater transparency to administrative operation.

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National ..

Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award

45 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain f ..

Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses

2 hours ago
 Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lah ..

Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail

2 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today

3 hours ago
 Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours abou ..

Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..

3 hours ago
 Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

3 hours ago
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in B ..

TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..

3 hours ago
 PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatw ..

PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan