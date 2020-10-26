UrduPoint.com
KP Assembly Recommends Tabling Of 'journalist's Protection Bill In NA

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday unanimously passed resolution for presentation of 'Journalist's Protection Bill' in National Assembly.

The resolution was moved by Nigat Orakzai of PPP, also demanded the implementation of concern bill.

The resolution stated as Journalism is independent and autonomous profession across the world therefore we also have to promote the same steps to provide practical protection to journalist community.

