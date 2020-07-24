KP Assembly referred matter of Mattni incident to concerned committee

Khyber Pakhtunkhw Assembly here on Friday referred the matter of Mattni incident in which three men were killed to concerned committee for further action

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhw Assembly here on Friday referred the matter of Mattni incident in which three men were killed to concerned committee for further action.

Speaking on a point of order, the elected MPA from Frontier Region, Muhammad Shoaib diverted attention of the house towards the brutal incident in which three men were killed in Mattni.

He said that police authorities have been approached and if the aggrieved families were not provided justice, a protest sit-in would be held in front of Governor House.

Khushdil Khan of Awami National Party (ANP) said that despite the presence of security check posts in the area, occurrence of such incident is a matter of serious concern for all. He said that state of affairs is going towards the situation that we had witnessed in 2009.

He said that people are faced with uncertainly over the security adding a protest would be held in front of Chief Minister House.

Legislator of ANP, Salahuddin Khan also condemned the incident and demanded the arrests of elements involved in the killing.

Responding on the occasion, Provincial Law Minster, Sultan Khan said that it is the responsibility of government to protect lives and property of each and every citizen. He said that government has no objection to refer the matter to concerned committee for necessary action.

The house also passed on matter raised by MPA, Liaq Khan about alleged corruption of DFO Upper Kohistan, to concerned committee.