KP Assembly Reposes Confidence On PM's Leadership

Published March 10, 2022

KP Assembly reposes confidence on PM's leadership

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution reposing full confidence on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and paid tribute to his vision for tackling corona pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution reposing full confidence on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and paid tribute to his vision for tackling corona pandemic.

The resolution, jointly moved by Kamran Bangash, Shaukat Yousafzai, Dr Sumera Sham and Asiya Saleh Khattak said the Prime Minister took pragmatic steps to steer the country out of economic crisis during the corona pandemic when strong economies were facing challenging situation.

It said the Prime Minister also improved the image of the country at international level through his political acumen and wisdom.

The resolution was passed with majority votes.

