KP Assembly Rules Amendments Reviewed After 34 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2022 | 08:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :A three days meeting of the Sub-committee of Standing Committee on Procedure and Conduct of business Rules, Privileges and Implementation on Government Assurances was held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad to update the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly rules for the first time since 1988.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan and was attended by Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Dr. Sumaira Shams, Mir Kalam Khan, and Fazal Maula as Members of the Committee, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

The Assembly Secretariat was represented by Secretary Kifayatullah Afridi, Special Secretary Amjad Ali, Additional Secretary Inamullah Khan, Additional Secretary Hidayatullah Khan, Additional Secretary, Additional Secretary Muhammad Mahir and other supporting staff.

A representative from the Law Department and AG Office also attended the meeting for their expert opinion on legal matters.

The Committee examined and revisited the rules previously proposed by the Technical Committee and suggested a few amendments in the revised rules. The Sub-committee will compile the new rules and present it to the main Standing Committee for approval which will afterward submit its recommended rules in the House for adoption. This is going to be a landmark achievement as KP Assembly rules will be updated for the first time after 34 years.

