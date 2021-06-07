KP Assembly seeks revise share in NFC award

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday sought revised share in National Financial Commission (NFC) award

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday sought revised share in National Financial Commission (NFC) award.

A resolution moved by independent member Mir Kalam Wazir adopted unanimously with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the Chair, demanded that former FATA has been merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so the Federal government should fulfill its promises had made with merged districts to give 3 percent annual share which made 100 billion rupees.

The resolution stated that merged districts and areas should be considered with KP and give revised share in the province.

Earlier, the lawmakers of merged districts staged protest in front of the Speaker's dice and demanded to give developmental projects and implementation of 25th Constitutional Amendment.

Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani assured them that their meeting would be arranged with the Chief Minister Mehmood Khan to resolve their grievances and end their protest.

Nisar Muhammad Khan of ANP on point of order, raised banner and pointed out that the law and order situation was sabotaged in merged districts.

He said that recently, the local people were protesting on killing of two persons in Bajaur and Jani Khel areas.

Khushkil Khan Advocate of ANP said that the law and order situation was worsening day by day in merged districts with no security for working women, bureaucrats and children.

Lutfur Rehman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam said that it was the responsibility of the government to visit Jani Khel to diffuse the tension.

Responding to them, Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said that the law and order situation was not bad in merged districts and the government's writ is still restored there. He said that different development works were initiated in merged districts that would bring new era of prosperity in the area.

Referring the Jani Khel protest, Shaukat Yousafzai said that police was investigating the matter and added that the issue was reportedly, as result of family fude.