KP Assembly session adjourned due to lack of quorum

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session was again adjourned on Thursday due to lack of quorum pointed out by PMLN MPA Sobia Shahid.

The session started on Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan when PMLN female MPA Sobia Shahid pointed out that only 19 members were present in the House.

The Deputy Speaker adjourned the sitting for five minutes and instructed to ring the bell so that the members in the lobby could reach the House but the number of MPAs reached to 25 despite repeated bells and therefore the chair adjourned the proceedings till Monday.