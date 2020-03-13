UrduPoint.com
KP Assembly Session Adjourns Till March 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:35 PM

Speaker Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani on Friday adjourned the session of assembly till 30 March

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani on Friday adjourned the session of assembly till 30 March.

The official notification issued by the Secretary Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhunkhwa said that speaker while exercising the powers conferred upon him under paragraph (b0 of rule 21 of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Procedure and Conduct of business Rules, 1988, called the sitting of Assembly on Monday, the 30th March at 02:00 p.m which was earlier adjourned for Monday, the 16th March , 2020 at 02:00 p.

m.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has closed all schools for 15 days till March 31, 2020 with immediate effect following threats of Corona virus spread.

According to a notification of KP education Department, this decision has been taken in pursuance of KP cabinet's decision today.

All schools with boarding and hostel facilities were directed to contact parents and guardians of the children and ensure their return to their homes within next couple of days.

