KP Assembly session on Jan 11: Notification

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani Thursday called the sitting of the assembly on January 11 (Monday) at 3pm.

The assembly session was earlier adjourned for indefinite date, said a notification issued here, adding that the assembly speaker convened the sitting while exercising the powers conferred upon him under paragraph (b) of rule 21 of the provincial assembly of KP procedure and Conduct of business rules, 1988.