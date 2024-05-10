KP Assembly Session Postponed Till May 13
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 06:51 PM
The budget session of Khyber Pakthunkhwa assembly was postponed till May 13 by Speaker Babar Salim
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The budget session of Khyber Pakthunkhwa assembly was postponed till May 13 by Speaker Babar Salim.
Earlier, Finance Minister, Babar Salim Swati presented the annual budget for financial year 2023-24 and supplementary budget 2022-23.
APP/fam/
