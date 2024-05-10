KP Assembly session postponed till May 13

The budget session of Khyber Pakthunkhwa assembly was postponed till May 13 by Speaker Babar Salim

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The budget session of Khyber Pakthunkhwa assembly was postponed till May 13 by Speaker Babar Salim.

Earlier, Finance Minister, Babar Salim Swati presented the annual budget for financial year 2023-24 and supplementary budget 2022-23.

APP/fam/