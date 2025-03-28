Open Menu

KP Assembly Session Summoned On April 4

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) On the advice of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Acting Governor Babar Saleem Swati has convened a session of the provincial assembly under Article 109(a) of the Constitution of Pakistan (1973).

The session is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 4, at 2:00 p.m.

