KP Assembly Session summoned on April 4

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) On the advice of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Acting Governor Babar Saleem Swati has convened a session of the provincial assembly under Article 109(a) of the Constitution of Pakistan (1973).

The session is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 4, at 2:00 p.m.