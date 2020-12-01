UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Assembly Session Summoned On December 2

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 04:35 PM

KP Assembly session summoned on December 2

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has summoned the Provincial Assembly session on December 2 (Wednesday) 2pm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has summoned the Provincial Assembly session on December 2 (Wednesday) 2pm.

During the proceedings question answers and legislations will be made during the session, said a notification issued here on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Provincial Assembly December

Recent Stories

Aliyev Demobilized First Group of Azerbaijani Serv ..

3 minutes ago

1.8 billion Rs approved for Tarbail Lawrancepur ro ..

3 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wins Boys Badminton, Squash tit ..

3 minutes ago

Shahbaz Gill urges 'opposition parties to unite in ..

3 minutes ago

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman meets Syed Yusuf Raza Gila ..

10 minutes ago

PHP arrested 417 'criminals last month in faisalab ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.