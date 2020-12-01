KP Assembly session summoned on December 2

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has summoned the Provincial Assembly session on December 2 (Wednesday) 2pm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has summoned the Provincial Assembly session on December 2 (Wednesday) 2pm.

During the proceedings question answers and legislations will be made during the session, said a notification issued here on Tuesday.