PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The session of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has been summoned on July 18 (Monday) at 2 p.m.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Safe Blood Transfusion Project (Phase-II) Employees (Regularization of Services) Bill, 2022 would be tabled in the House, said a notification issued here on Sunday.