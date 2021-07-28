UrduPoint.com
KP Assembly Session Summoned On July 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

KP Assembly session summoned on July 30

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The session of Khyber Pakhtukhwa Assembly has summoned on July 30 (Friday) 10 am.

The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in exercise of the powers conferred by the clause (a) of the article 109 of the Constitution of the Pakistan summoned the assembly session to meet at assembly building of the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peshawar Cantt.

