KP Assembly session summoned on March 22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session has been summoned on March 22, at 3pm for taking oath of members of reserved and minority seats.

The Governor in exercise his power conferred by clause (a) of article 109 of the Constitution of Pakistan has summoned the session of the provincial assembly, said a notification issued here on Tuesday.