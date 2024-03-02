KP Assembly session summoned on March 4

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session has been summoned on March 4, at 11am

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session has been summoned on March 4, at 11am.

The Governor in exercise of his power conferred by clause (a) of the Article 109 of the Constitution of Pakistan has summoned the session of the provincial assembly, said a notification issued here on Saturday.