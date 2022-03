KP Assembly session to be held on March 10

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session has been summoned on March 10 at 2pm.

Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani also issued production orders of MPA Faisal Zaman to attend the assembly proceedings.

Faisal Zaman has been prisoned in murder case, said a notification issued here on Wednesday.