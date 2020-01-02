UrduPoint.com
KP Assembly Speaker Annoyed Over Absence Of Ministers

Thu 02nd January 2020 | 07:21 PM

KP Assembly Speaker annoyed over absence of Ministers

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Thursday expressed anguish over absence of ministers from the session of the provincial assembly and asked them to must ensure presence during question hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Thursday expressed anguish over absence of ministers from the session of the provincial assembly and asked them to must ensure presence during question hours.

During the question hours, ANP members Salahuddin pointed out the absence of minister concerned upon which the Speaker directed Minister for Law to ensure presence of the relevant ministers during questions hours to response to members' queries.

He said one minister cannot reply all the supplementary questions of the members and the House could not wait for minister's arrival.

The Speaker also took notice of absence of female MPAs from the assembly proceeding and said that in the previous assembly, women members used to attend the session in large number whereas their attendance in current assembly has also reduced.

