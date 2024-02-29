KP Assembly Speaker Babar Swati Vows To Run Assembly Affairs Smoothly
Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The newly-elected speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati on Thursday expressed gratitude to the party leaders and friends for his election and assured to run the affairs of the assembly as per the constitution.
Addressing the assembly after taking oath, he said people expect that the House would work for their welfare and the prosperity of the province.
He said the political parties were victimized in the past and hoped the new chief minister KP and members of the assembly would jointly serve the masses while putting aside their political differences.
Earlier, the outgoing speaker Mushtaq Ghani in his farewell speech felicitated the newly elected members of the House and said that he always tried to run as per the law and gave equal opportunities to all the members indiscriminately.
He recalled that the previous assembly improved the capacity of the assembly staff, set up daycare for female MPAs, media cell and cafeteria, adding that 186 bills of very important natures were passed and provided employment to several persons.
Ghani greeted the newly elected assembly speaker Babar Saleem and hoped that he would run the house while giving equal opportunity to both treasury and opposition members.
Recent Stories
Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf15 minutes ago
-
CTP issue traffic plan for PSL cricket matches19 minutes ago
-
'Engineering Inspection and Services' expo held at Sargodha University20 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan’s letter to IMF detrimental to national economy: Tarar29 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Institute of Education to announce NAT results on Friday30 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in Gracylane, Jamhra & adjoining areas30 minutes ago
-
Banning Kashmiri political parties part of India’s relentless campaign to crush liberation struggl ..30 minutes ago
-
RDA issues notice to owner of illegal housing scheme Olive Dale Farm Houses40 minutes ago
-
Suki Kanari Hydropower project Kagha successfully commences water storage40 minutes ago
-
38 criminals held during crackdown40 minutes ago
-
Training on first aid, fire safety held for students, staff49 minutes ago
-
Matric annual exams to start on Mar 1; RBISE finalizes all arrangements49 minutes ago