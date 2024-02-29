KP assembly speaker Babar Swati vows to run assembly affairs smoothly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The newly-elected speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati on Thursday expressed gratitude to the party leaders and friends for his election and assured to run the affairs of the assembly as per the constitution.

Addressing the assembly after taking oath, he said people expect that the House would work for their welfare and the prosperity of the province.

He said the political parties were victimized in the past and hoped the new chief minister KP and members of the assembly would jointly serve the masses while putting aside their political differences.

Earlier, the outgoing speaker Mushtaq Ghani in his farewell speech felicitated the newly elected members of the House and said that he always tried to run as per the law and gave equal opportunities to all the members indiscriminately.

He recalled that the previous assembly improved the capacity of the assembly staff, set up daycare for female MPAs, media cell and cafeteria, adding that 186 bills of very important natures were passed and provided employment to several persons.

Ghani greeted the newly elected assembly speaker Babar Saleem and hoped that he would run the house while giving equal opportunity to both treasury and opposition members.