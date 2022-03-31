KP Assembly Speaker cast vote in Abbottabad in LG polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Thursday cast his vote at Degree College Nawan Shahar polling station in Abbottabad.

Polling is underway in the second phase of local government elections and will continue from 8 am to 5 pm without any interruption.

A total of 28,020 candidates are in the run for different seats in the polls being held in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Upper and Lower Kohistan, Kolai-Palas, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Lower and Upper Dir, Upper and Lower Chitral, Kurram, Orakzai, and North and South Waziristan districts.

According to the ECP, polling is being carried out in 65 tehsils of 18 districts, where a total of 80, 57,474 registered voters will exercise their right to vote, out of whom 44,89,771 voters are male while 35,67,703 are female.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also established an emergency control room in Chief Minister's Secretariat to ensure the peaceful holding of local body elections.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information, Barrister Muhammad Saif has asked people to exercise their vote for strengthening the democratic system in the country.