UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Speaker Condoles Death Of Chairman Senate's Brother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 08:50 PM

KP Assembly speaker condoles death of Chairman Senate's brother

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani on Thursday visited residence of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in Islamabad and condoled with him over death of his brother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani on Thursday visited residence of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in Islamabad and condoled with him over death of his brother.

He offered 'Fateha' and prayed eternal peace for the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Assembly Islamabad Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Family Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

KP Govt approves DCA for construction of Swat Moto ..

KP Govt approves DCA for construction of Swat Motorway Phase-II

2 minutes ago
 Man killed in road mishap

Man killed in road mishap

2 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 13 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 13 Jan 2022

2 minutes ago
 One more dengue case reported in Punjab

One more dengue case reported in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi's corona positivity rate increases to 6 ..

Rawalpindi's corona positivity rate increases to 6.02 per cent;109 new infection ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin Informs Bennett About Russia's Security Prop ..

Putin Informs Bennett About Russia's Security Proposals - Kremlin

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.