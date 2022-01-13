(@FahadShabbir)

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani on Thursday visited residence of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in Islamabad and condoled with him over death of his brother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani on Thursday visited residence of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in Islamabad and condoled with him over death of his brother.

He offered 'Fateha' and prayed eternal peace for the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.