KP Assembly Speaker Condoles Demise Of Five Friends In Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 12:54 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Friday condoled the death of five friends who lost their lives due to gas leakage in Nawanshahr Abbottabad.

