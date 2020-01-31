KP assembly speaker condoles demise of five friends in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Friday condoled the death of five friends who lost their lives due to gas leakage in Nawanshahr Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Friday condoled the death of five friends who lost their lives due to gas leakage in Nawanshahr Abbottabad.

In his condolence messages to bereaved families, the Speaker expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of Irfan son of Safdar Khan a resident of Nawanshahr, Adeel son of Safdar Awan resident of Nawanshahr, Ahmed Jadoon son of Aftab resident of Nawanshahr, Wahab son of Azeem resident of Nawanshahr and Usma son of Naeem resident of Dhamtoor.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.