KP Assembly Speaker condoles demise of former navel chief and Peer Safeed Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Wednesday condoled the sad demise of former naval chief Syed Faseeh Bukhari, educationist Basheer Ahmed and renowned journalist Peer Safeed Shah Hamdard

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Wednesday condoled the sad demise of former naval chief Syed Faseeh Bukhari, educationist Basheer Ahmed and renowned journalist Peer Safeed Shah Hamdard.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani in his separate condolence messages to the bereaved families of former naval chief Syed Faseeh Bukhari, educationist Basheer Ahmed and renowned journalist Peer Safeed Shah Hamdard expressed his profound grief and sorrow over their sad demise.

KP Assembly Speaker prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to the members of the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

He said that former naval chief Syed Faseeh Bukhari, educationist Basheer Ahmed and renowned journalist Peer Safeed Shah were true professionals who have performed their duties with religious zeal and fervour, their death was an irreparable loss.