UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Assembly Speaker Condoles Sad Demise Of Wife Of MPA Fazal Shakoor

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

KP Assembly Speaker condoles sad demise of wife of MPA Fazal Shakoor

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed d Monday condoled the sad demise of the wife of member provincial assembly Fazal Shakoor Khan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed d Monday condoled the sad demise of the wife of member provincial assembly Fazal Shakoor Khan.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani in his condolence message to the bereaved family of MPA Fazal Shakoor Khan expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of his wife.

Speaker prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to him and other members of the family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Wife Family Sad

Recent Stories

Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for trea ..

10 minutes ago

Americans rectified their mistake by removing Trum ..

24 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbek Minister of Inves ..

26 minutes ago

Babar Azam agrees to PCB’s offer for Test team c ..

35 minutes ago

PTCL collaborates with DETASAD (DETECON Al Saudia ..

36 minutes ago

ERC launches winter aid programme to benefit 1 mil ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.