KP Assembly Speaker condoles sad demise of wife of MPA Fazal Shakoor

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed d Monday condoled the sad demise of the wife of member provincial assembly Fazal Shakoor Khan.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani in his condolence message to the bereaved family of MPA Fazal Shakoor Khan expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of his wife.

Speaker prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to him and other members of the family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.