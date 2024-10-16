KP Assembly Speaker directs payment to Bajaur blast victim

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Salim Swati here Wednesday directed implementation of decision regarding payment to the Bajaur blast victim

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Salim Swati here Wednesday directed implementation of decision regarding payment to the Bajaur blast victim.

He directed payment to Shaheed Nazir Din son of Fazal Karim who was killed in a Bajaur blast in a week.

The Speaker passed these directives during a call attention notice of women Member Provincial Assembly Rehana Ismail.She directed provision of security to the Shaheed security guard.

