KP Assembly Speaker Expresses Sorrow Over Death Of Dr Faisal Qureshi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over sad demise of corona affected doctor- Faisal Qureshi of Ayub Medical Complex.

In a condolence message issued here on Thursday, the KP Assembly Speaker prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.

He also eulogized services of doctors in treating coronavirus patients, saying it was highly commendable that they were battling against the contagion on frontline.

He said that doctors were busy in protecting lives of others at cost of their own life.

He said the government valued services and sacrifices of the medical staff, adding contributions they were rendering in this difficult time would always be remembered.

