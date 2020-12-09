KP Assembly speaker for collective measures to face challenges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani Wednesday urged all political parties to play a role in containing the spread of COVID-19 which is spreading with an alarming pace.

He expressed these views during a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, said a news release issued here.

The KP Assembly speaker said that the provincial government would support the Federal government to successfully resolve issues being faced by the country.

He said it was the responsibility of political parties to join hands for steering the country out of crisis, adding, the political parties would have to play a role in containing the COVID-19.

He said the political workers and leaders should create awareness among people about SOPs set to prevent COVID-19.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that all provinces would jointly take measures with the federation for tackling challenges being faced by the country including the COVID-19, He said the national economy could not sustain the impact of the COVID-19 restrictions and the tough decisions have to be made to overcome these challenges, he added.

He said there was a need to strictly implement austerity measures to help overcome economic difficulties, adding that the federation and provinces would have to resolve masses 'welfare-oriented measures through legislation.

He said the country could not afford political chaos at a time when it was facing challenges including the COVID-19.

The NA speaker said the second wave was assuming alarming shape and the masses should observe SOPs strictly to stop the spread of the pandemic.

He also stressed the need for timely completing projects under the CPEC project in KP, adding these schemes would usher in prosperity.