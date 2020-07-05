KP Assembly speaker inaugurates four open gymnasiums in Abbottabad city

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Khan Jadoon Sunday inaugurated four open gymnasiums in different parts of the city.

Following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide sports facilities to the youth Speaker KP assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani got the approval of five open gymnasiums for Abbottabad city a couple of years ago with the cost of 12 million rupees.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and Ali Khan Jadoon inaugurated four open gymnasiums at Jinnah Garden Abbottabad, Jail Park Malikpur, Jinnah Abad and Lady Garden Abbottabad where exercise machines were installed for the youth.

While speaking at the occasion, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that to provide free of cost sports facilities to the youth of the region was the need of the time, these open gyms would attract them to spend their time in positive activities.

In the opening ceremony, Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer ul islam, Chairman District Zakat Committee and former DG sports KP Tariq Mahmood, Director Operations Sports KP Syed Saqlain Shah, in-charge1000 sports facility project Murad Ali Khan, District Sports Officer (DSO) Waseem Fazal and a large number of people from all walks of life were present.