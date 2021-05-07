KP Assembly Speaker inaugurates new block, mosque of Assembly secretariat

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Friday inaugurated the new block of Provincial Assembly secretariat and a Mosque attached to it

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Friday inaugurated the new block of Provincial Assembly secretariat and a Mosque attached to it.

The total cost of construction and renovation of the mosque was Rs 25 million while the cost of construction of new block was Rs 16 million, said a press release issued here, adding that there was a long-standing need to create more space for worshipers in the mosque.

Taking a personal interest, Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani undertook the task of rebuilding and renovation of the mosque and constructed a new building in less than a year.

At the same time, the construction of a new block for the staff of Assembly Secretariat was also completed.