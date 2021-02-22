KP Assembly Speaker kicks off awareness drive on Thalassemia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani Monday commenced an awareness campaign on the treatment and prevention of Thalassemia disease initiated by a local NGO from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly.

Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani while commending the effort said that it was indeed a good initiative and creating awareness could help control the disease.

The awareness campaign would be launched from Khyber to Karachi in which volunteers and students from each city would participate. In the first phase, an awareness campaign would be launched in Abbottabad, Mansehra and Muzaffarabad in which media representatives, students, teachers and other important people of the society would be invited to participate.

In the second phase, a road show would be organized from Islamabad to Rahim Yar Khan where it would conclude; subsequently the drive would be launched in South Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab.

During the drive the people would be educated about Thalassemia was different from cancer and it could be prevented if the couple gets tested for the disease before getting married.

It was said that the necessary legislation to make Thalassemia test mandatory before marriage could not be passed by the provincial assembly so far.

On this occasion, Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that he had issued instructions to his secretariat that all the concerned departments should be asked to complete work on this bill to make it an act.