KP Assembly Speaker Takes Notice Of Girl's Assault Incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Tuesday took notice of a minor girl's assault incident that took place in district Mansehra.

The KP assembly's speaker contacted the IGP, directing him for immediate arrest of the nominated accused, says a statement issued here.

He said that the accused had been nominated and raiding teams had been constituted for their early arrest, he added.

He said that those who had been involved in this heart-wrenching incident would be given exemplary punishment.

More Stories From Pakistan

