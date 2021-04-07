Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wednesday visited the ancient historic St. Michael's Catholic Church Sadar Peshawar and assured renovation of the Church soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wednesday visited the ancient historic St. Michael's Catholic Church Sadar Peshawar and assured renovation of the Church soon.

He was received by the Priest in charge of the church Yusuf Amanat. During his visit, the speaker said the Christian community had a long-standing desire to renovate this historic church to suit their aspirations.

"In this regard, he had written to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, who has sent the documentation work to the department concerned for further action which will be passed soon," said Mushtaq Ghani.

The renovation of this church will not only promote the spirit of patriotism and brotherhood in the minority community but will also give a positive message to the entire world about Pakistan that minorities were not only safe here but also have their own worship places and devotion.