UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Assembly Speaker Visits Historic St. Michael's Catholic Church

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:13 PM

KP Assembly Speaker visits historic St. Michael's Catholic Church

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wednesday visited the ancient historic St. Michael's Catholic Church Sadar Peshawar and assured renovation of the Church soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wednesday visited the ancient historic St. Michael's Catholic Church Sadar Peshawar and assured renovation of the Church soon.

He was received by the Priest in charge of the church Yusuf Amanat. During his visit, the speaker said the Christian community had a long-standing desire to renovate this historic church to suit their aspirations.

"In this regard, he had written to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, who has sent the documentation work to the department concerned for further action which will be passed soon," said Mushtaq Ghani.

The renovation of this church will not only promote the spirit of patriotism and brotherhood in the minority community but will also give a positive message to the entire world about Pakistan that minorities were not only safe here but also have their own worship places and devotion.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Peshawar Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minority Visit Church Christian

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs participates in South African semina ..

10 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

12 minutes ago

Usman Qadir says he is missing his father today

15 minutes ago

National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) ..

18 minutes ago

Zahid replaces Shadab for Zimbabwe tour

5 minutes ago

Pilot Killed as Turkish Military Fighter Crashes i ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.