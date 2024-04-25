KP Assembly Speaker Vows To Run Assembly Affairs Indiscriminately
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati on Wednesday asserted to run the affairs of provincial assembly indiscriminately by giving equal chances to both the treasury and opposition benches.
Talking to the media here, he expressed a strong desire to create and promote a harmonious and pleasant environment in the assembly and foster respectful relations between both sides of the divide.
Babar Swati said that the leader of opposition wrote a letter for requisition of assembly session, adding that the speaker could call a meeting of assembly on requisition of the opposition but it was not having the required number of MPAs for assembly requisition.
He said the speaker couldn’t convene an assembly session until the government requests it, adding that whenever the government would send requisition of assembly, the session would be convened and oath to elected representatives would also be administered and pictures would be shared.
The speaker said that assembly session could not be held during senate elections. He said that an inquiry was ordered into the entry of election staff in the house on election day.
Babar said that every institution should work within its own constitutional ambit, adding that action would be taken against the responsible in accordance with the report of the inquiry committee.
He said that there would be better relations and coordination with press gallery journalists and they would be allowed to cover the proceedings of the Public Account Standing Committee.
The speaker further assured provision of an upgraded internet facility in the Assembly for media persons so that they could give coverage to assembly proceedings and committee meetings.
