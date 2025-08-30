KP Assembly Speaker: Youth Are Key To Pakistan's Progress And Development
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education announced the results of the Intermediate Annual Examinations 2025 in a ceremony attended by Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, as the chief guest. The event was attended by board officials, teachers, students, and parents.
In his address, Speaker Babar Saleem Swati congratulated the successful students, their parents, and teachers, calling the youth the true asset of the nation who would take up future leadership roles. He highlighted that under the leadership of Provincial Education Minister Faisal Khan Turki, effective measures had been taken to promote quality education and eliminate cheating, the impact of which was reflected in the improved results.
The Speaker said Pakistan had inherited an outdated colonial system after independence, which failed to represent the aspirations of the people and created distrust among institutions.
He noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Imran Khan had challenged this system and launched a struggle to empower the people, resulting in an awakened youth who have become symbols of change.
Emphasizing the importance of providing equal opportunities and a justice-based system, Swati said Pakistan’s youth have the potential to compete with any nation in the world. He also acknowledged the vital role of educational institutions and teachers in character building, which he said would enable youth to achieve a dignified position in the future.
The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates of appreciation and awards among students who excelled in the examinations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM forms task force for development of Peshawar1 minute ago
-
Police rescue nearly 100,000 citizens from flood-hit areas1 minute ago
-
KP Assembly Speaker: Youth are key to pakistan's progress and development1 minute ago
-
PM arrives in Tianjin to attend SCO summit11 minutes ago
-
Punjab VCs’ Conference 2025 adopts landmark declaration for higher education reform11 minutes ago
-
14 snakebite cases reported in Sialkot11 minutes ago
-
Minister visits relief camps for flood victims11 minutes ago
-
Minister Zeeshan Rafique visits flood-hit Daska, Pasrur21 minutes ago
-
State minister inspects under-construction bridge41 minutes ago
-
Kohat Board announces intermediate results41 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Salik visits flood-hit villages, promises relief, rehabilitation41 minutes ago
-
37 years on, victims of thousands of enforced disappearances still await justice in IIOJK51 minutes ago