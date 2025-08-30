Open Menu

KP Assembly Speaker: Youth Are Key To Pakistan's Progress And Development

Published August 30, 2025

KP Assembly Speaker: Youth are key to pakistan's progress and development

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education announced the results of the Intermediate Annual Examinations 2025 in a ceremony attended by Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, as the chief guest. The event was attended by board officials, teachers, students, and parents.

In his address, Speaker Babar Saleem Swati congratulated the successful students, their parents, and teachers, calling the youth the true asset of the nation who would take up future leadership roles. He highlighted that under the leadership of Provincial Education Minister Faisal Khan Turki, effective measures had been taken to promote quality education and eliminate cheating, the impact of which was reflected in the improved results.

The Speaker said Pakistan had inherited an outdated colonial system after independence, which failed to represent the aspirations of the people and created distrust among institutions.

He noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Imran Khan had challenged this system and launched a struggle to empower the people, resulting in an awakened youth who have become symbols of change.

Emphasizing the importance of providing equal opportunities and a justice-based system, Swati said Pakistan’s youth have the potential to compete with any nation in the world. He also acknowledged the vital role of educational institutions and teachers in character building, which he said would enable youth to achieve a dignified position in the future.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates of appreciation and awards among students who excelled in the examinations.

