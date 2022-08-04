UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Staff Arranges Quran Khwani On Yaum-e- Shuhada

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2022 | 05:50 PM

KP Assembly staff arranges Quran Khwani on Yaum-e- Shuhada

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat Thursday arranged Quran Khwani for martyred officials of KP police force to observe Yaum-e-Shuhada on Thursday.

KP Assembly Secretary, Kifayat Afridi, DIG Police, Waqar Khan and staff of assembly were also present in Quran Khawani.

Speaking on the occasion, assembly secretary said that day was marked to pay tribute to martyred police officials and to remember their sacrifices for the motherland.

He said we are proud of our police force that proved their mettle in war against militancy and never desisted from making sacrifices for the country and added their service would not go vain and always be remembered.

Fateha was also offered for army officials martyred in helicopter crash in Baluchistan.

