KP Assembly starts debate on Afghanistan situation

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday started debate on Afghanistan situation on an adjournment motion moved by the legislator of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Ahmad Kundi

Speaking on the occasion, the legislators urged the government to take the emerging situation in the neighbouring country very seriously as it would have repercussions on law and order in Pakistan.

Initiating the debate Ahmed Kundi said that Pakistan wanted to see a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan as it was imperative for stability and peace in the region.

He said non-serious statements should be avoided over the issue as it could affect our foreign policy as well as law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said Kabul was a stronghold of resistant groups before takeover of the power by Afghan Taliban while Delhi was the operative behind those forces.

Salahuddin of ANP and Malik Badshah Saleh of PPP said peace in Afghanistan was imperative for peace and stability in the whole region, adding that the world communities should have to accept Afghanistan as a sovereign state and support its people. The House would continue the debate in next proceedings Earlier, during the question hour session, the House was informed that the provincial government in collaboration with the Federal government would plant one billion more saplings across the province under the second phase of Ten Billion Tree Afforestation Project, initiated in 2019.

In a written reply to the question of Khushdil Khan Advocate during the question hour session, Minister for Forest Ishtiaq Urmar said the project would cost Rs27 billion, adding that Rs13.5 would be shared by each the federal and provincial governments.

He said as many as 42 different kinds of saplings would be planted under this project in already identified area.

He said that 50 percent saplings would be contributed by the natural habitats, 30 percent would be planted through seeds while 20 percent would be distributed free of charge among people through farm forestry for plantation.

Under this project local labour would be hired on work charge policy, he added.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Karim Khan replying to a question of Inayatullah Khan of JI informed the House that Industries department released Rs2961.364 million for different developmental schemes in the province for fiscal year 2020-21.

He said that Rs2635.318 funds were released for ongoing projects while Rs326.046 for new projects.

To a question of Bilawar Afridi of Tehri-e-Islahat Pakistan, the Narcotics department in its written reply told the House that various steps were taken to curb the menace of drugs, adding that the measures included setting up of five regional excise police stations and special courts, training of 400 officers of Anti Narcotics Police, holding of awareness workshops and seminars at colleges and universities to sensitize youth.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Mines and Minerals Riaz Khan while responding to the question of Waqar Ahmad Khan of ANP said that 5315 carat minerals have been dig out from Abakhel Swat Mine and now the digging has been stopped.

KP Chief Minister's aide on Commerce and Industry Abdul Karim Khan told the house that the department collected a total Rs 1797 million revenue under the head of Tobacco Cess during the year 2015 to 2020.

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai while responding to a calling attention notice of Waqar Ahmad Khan of ANP regarding e-transfer policy said that pragmatic measures were taken in education sector, adding that every teacher would be transferred on merit through e-transfer policy.

Later, the House also passed "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sentencing Bill, 2021" moved by Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai.