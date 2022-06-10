UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Strongly Condemns BJP Leaders' Blasphemous Remarks

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 07:08 PM

KP Assembly strongly condemns BJP leaders' blasphemous remarks

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution to strongly condemn the blasphemous remarks of the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and called for complete boycott of Indian products

Tabling the joint resolution in the House, KP Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash said,"As a Muslim, we cannot accept any kind of disrespect to our Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)." It was a provocative act by a BJP member, he added.

The KP Assembly member urged the government to record a strong protest over the shameful act of the BJP leaders.

The House recommended the Federal government to complete boycott of Indian products until the Indian government apologized for this shameful act and took action against the perpetrators.

The House also unanimously passed a resolution of restoration of Students Unions of Mir Kalam, another resolution of MPA Sahibzada Sanaullah regarding adjustment of Pakistani medical students studying in Ukraine in Pakistani medical colleges and a resolution of Pakhtunk Yar seeking an increase in number of KP Seats in the National Assembly as per the proportion of population.

