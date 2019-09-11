UrduPoint.com
KP Assembly Summoned On Thursday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 04:59 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will resume its sitting on Thursday (September 12) at 3:00 PM with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will resume its sitting on Thursday (September 12) at 3:00 PM with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani in the chair.

It is pertinent to mention that the sitting ofthe KP assembly was earlier adjourned for Monday, September 16 at 10.

00am. The assembly will take up various issues during its sitting which has been called by Speaker while exercising the powers conferred upon him under the relevant procedures and conduct of business rules, says a notification issued by the KP assembly here on Wednesday.

