UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Tasks Committee To Deliberate Over Private Practice Of Public Doctors

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 08:43 PM

KP Assembly tasks committee to deliberate over private practice of public doctors

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday discussed running of private clinics by doctors employed in public sector hospitals and referred the meter to concerned committee for thorough deliberation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday discussed running of private clinics by doctors employed in public sector hospitals and referred the meter to concerned committee for thorough deliberation.

Shagufta Malik of ANP in her question diverted the attention of the House towards the private practice of the government doctors in private clinics.

She also inquired about the law that grants permission to doctors to run private clinics. She said that doctors were fleecing the patients and also minting money by recommending irrelevant diagnostic tests to patients.

Parliamentary Leader of PMLN Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and Humera Khatoon of Jamat-e-Islami supported Shagufta Malik and said that it is a rutine matter that doctors are often absent from their duties at public sectors hospitals and preferred to attend their private clinics for financial benefits.

They demanded installation of biometric system in public sectors hospitals.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash said that biometric system has been installed in mostly big hospitals and working to install in small hospitals of the province.

He said according to rules doctors registered with Pakistan Medical Dental Council (PMDC) can run their private clinics. He said that no law has been formulated yet regarding the consultation fee of doctors in their private clinic.

Later, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on the request of mover referred the question to concern committee.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money Pakistan Medical And Dental Council From Government

Recent Stories

Security of parks to be enhanced in province

Security of parks to be enhanced in province

4 minutes ago
 UK businesses fear for Afghan rug weavers after Ta ..

UK businesses fear for Afghan rug weavers after Taliban takeover

4 minutes ago
 Taliban's treatment of women will mark 'red line': ..

Taliban's treatment of women will mark 'red line': UN rights chief

4 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 organizes training session for KMSMC s ..

Rescue 1122 organizes training session for KMSMC students

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notices to SCBA presid ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices to SCBA president, PHA chairman in housing s ..

7 minutes ago
 England's Malan eager for Test return after 'emoti ..

England's Malan eager for Test return after 'emotional' exit

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.