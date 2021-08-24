KP Assembly tasks committee to deliberate over private practice of public doctors

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday discussed running of private clinics by doctors employed in public sector hospitals and referred the meter to concerned committee for thorough deliberation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday discussed running of private clinics by doctors employed in public sector hospitals and referred the meter to concerned committee for thorough deliberation.

Shagufta Malik of ANP in her question diverted the attention of the House towards the private practice of the government doctors in private clinics.

She also inquired about the law that grants permission to doctors to run private clinics. She said that doctors were fleecing the patients and also minting money by recommending irrelevant diagnostic tests to patients.

Parliamentary Leader of PMLN Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and Humera Khatoon of Jamat-e-Islami supported Shagufta Malik and said that it is a rutine matter that doctors are often absent from their duties at public sectors hospitals and preferred to attend their private clinics for financial benefits.

They demanded installation of biometric system in public sectors hospitals.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash said that biometric system has been installed in mostly big hospitals and working to install in small hospitals of the province.

He said according to rules doctors registered with Pakistan Medical Dental Council (PMDC) can run their private clinics. He said that no law has been formulated yet regarding the consultation fee of doctors in their private clinic.

Later, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on the request of mover referred the question to concern committee.