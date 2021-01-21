UrduPoint.com
KP Assembly To Adopts Child Protection Bill Soon: Kamran Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 10:41 PM

KP Assembly to adopts Child Protection bill soon: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information , Kamran Bangash on Thursday said Khyber Pakhtunkwa Child Protection and Welfare (Amendment) Act 2020 would be presented in the next cabinet meeting and the provincial assembly would adopt this important legislation soon.

He said that amendments were made in the child protection act after the Nowshera incident to remove loopholes in the legislation.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stance on foreign funding was very clear and transparent and provided all details of funding sources to the party..

He said that opposition parties now making hue and cry on foreign funding case when they were struck and having unavailable to details of funding sources.

He said that nobody would be allowed to blackmail institutions and the government .

