KP Assembly To Be Digitized For Efficiency: SACM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2025 | 08:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Science and Information Technology, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz, announced a plan to fully digitize Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly aiming streamline legislative processes, improve efficiency of assembly sessions, and ensure a more transparent and faster transfer of records.
In a handout issued here Saturday, the move, which Dr.
Ayaz said aligns with vision of PTI founder and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, was a key step toward promoting digital governance in the province.
Dr. Ayaz chaired a meeting with KP Assembly's IT Department to review various projects, including digital file management, an online voting system, and automated agenda and proceedings transmissions.
He has directed the department to submit a detailed report to facilitate implementation of this digitization plan.
