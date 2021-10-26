KP Assembly to have discussion on holding LG polls in province

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday unanimously approved an adjournment motion to hold discussion on schedule of Local Government polls as issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday unanimously approved an adjournment motion to hold discussion on schedule of Local Government polls as issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The adjournment motion was moved by JUI MPA Naeema Kiswar and endorsed by KP government spokesman Kamran Bangash who said that the matter should be discussed in the House.

Speaking on the adjournment motion, Bangash said that the KP government sent a letter to ECP on October 21 along with its suggestions and in response the Election Commission issued elections schedule on October 25, adding that if any member wanted to give his/her suggestions the government would consider it.

MPA Sultan Mehmood said that Article 140 of the constitution binds ECP to hold elections in the country and the same article empowers the government to hold elections in phases, adding that if ECP has the right to hold elections the provincial assembly also has the right to give its suggestions in this regard.

JI MPA Inayatullah said that ECP was an independent body and under the constitution it was responsible to hold elections within three months, adding that holding of local government elections in the province was imperative.

Later the House chaired by a member of panel of the Chairman Abdul Salam Afridi accepted the adjournment motion for holding discussion on the election schedule.