PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would hold Quran Khawani for the martyrs of police force on August 04 and also paid tributes to officials of security forces for the sake of motherland.

The Quran Khawani would be attended by members of the provincial assembly, staff, officers and officials of police department.