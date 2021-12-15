KP Assembly to meet on Dec 21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has convened Provincial Assembly to meet on December 21, 2021 (Tuesday) at 2 pm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has convened Provincial Assembly to meet on December 21, 2021 (Tuesday) at 2 pm.

It is pertinent to mention that prior to issuance of new notification; the session of Provincial Assembly was being convened on Dec 20 that was changed to Dec 21, 2021.

It was notified by Secretariat Provincial Assembly here on Wednesday.