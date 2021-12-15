KP Assembly To Meet On Dec 21
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:18 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has convened Provincial Assembly to meet on December 21, 2021 (Tuesday) at 2 pm.
It is pertinent to mention that prior to issuance of new notification; the session of Provincial Assembly was being convened on Dec 20 that was changed to Dec 21, 2021.
It was notified by Secretariat Provincial Assembly here on Wednesday.