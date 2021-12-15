UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly To Meet On Dec 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 07:18 PM

KP Assembly to meet on Dec 21

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has convened Provincial Assembly to meet on December 21, 2021 (Tuesday) at 2 pm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has convened Provincial Assembly to meet on December 21, 2021 (Tuesday) at 2 pm.

It is pertinent to mention that prior to issuance of new notification; the session of Provincial Assembly was being convened on Dec 20 that was changed to Dec 21, 2021.

It was notified by Secretariat Provincial Assembly here on Wednesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

