KP Assembly to meet on May 24

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has summoned provincial assembly to meet on May 24th (Monday).

A notification issued here Wednesday said that Speaker KP Assembly exercising powers conferred upon him under clause (3) of Article 54 has been pleased to summon provincial assembly to meet on Monday 24th May, 2021 at 2:00 PM in assembly building.