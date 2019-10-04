KP Assembly to meet on October 14 (Monday)

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has called the session of provincial assembly to meet on Monday October 14 at 02.00 PM.

Earlier the session was adjourned by Deputy Speaker till 2:00 PM Wednesday October 9, 2019. It was notified by Secretary KP Assembly here on Friday.