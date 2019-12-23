KP Assembly unanimously condemns Indian oppression against Muslims

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday unanimously condemned the oppression of Indian security forces against Muslims in their country and demanded of the federal government to tackle the issue through diplomatic channels

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday unanimously condemned the oppression of Indian security forces against Muslims in their country and demanded of the federal government to tackle the issue through diplomatic channels..

A joint resolution of the opposition and treasury benches was moved by Nighat Yasmin Orakzai of PPP in the house that here with Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in the chair.

The resolution stated the legislation brought by Indian parliament against Muslims was pitiless and had also criticized by the members of the Modi's own government.

The KP Assembly demanded of the Federal Government to raise the issue with Indian government to stop brutality against Muslims.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Muhammad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has always raised the Kashmir issue on all internal forums. He said that on December 10, the KP government celebrated human rights day in KP Assembly building in which most of discussions were held over Kashmir issue.

The minister further said that an unscheduled curfew has been imposed in Kashmir since last 140 days and the people are facing problems of edible items and routine use items. He said that the decision of the Indian Supreme Court over Babri Mosque has unveiled the real face of India before the world.

Participating in the debate, the leader of the opposition, Akram Khan Durrani said that like previous governments, the incumbent Pakistani government should also take the issue of Kashmir seriously. He said that Pakistan is an atomic power and we should know out strength and not depend on the directives of others.

He said that some elements are trying to create rift among institutions in Pakistan but we will not let them to succeed in this connection.

Inayatullah Khan of Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) said that they strongly reject the Citizen Amendment Act 2019 of India. He said that the law is against the religion of islam and others minorities living in India.