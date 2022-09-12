KP Assembly unanimously passes five resolutions seeking provincial shares under different heads

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday unanimously passes five different resolutions seeking subsidy on natural gas to KP people and payment of outstanding dues by the federal government to provincial government under different heads.

In a resolution moved by ANP parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak, it was said that under article 158 of the constitution the priority would be given to a province where the natural gas was explored and being supplied.

It said that KP province was producing cheapest gas at the rate of $ 4per MMBTU however the federal government was importing gas at the rate of $ 25 per MMBTU and applying Weighted Average Cost on it and providing it to KP at the same rate.

The House asked the provincial government to recommend the federal government to provide gas to KP people at $4 per MMBTU as per the constitutional requirement.

Similarly, a resolution moved by KP Minister Shaukat Yousafzai referring to Article 161(1)(B) of the constitution asked the provincial government to recommend the federal government to provide Federal Excise duty directly to the province and also pay outstanding dues in this regard.

Another resolution moved by KP Minister Shaukat Yousafzai regarding Windfall Levy on Oil as envisaged in the federal government Petroleum policy of August 30, 2012, said that the amount under this head should be equally divided among the federal government and the provinces.

A resolution moved by JI MPA Inayatullah it was demanded that the federal government should be recommended to pay outstanding dues of Rs 10.187 billion under electricity heads to the provincial government.

PPP Nighat Orakzai in her resolution said that the Speaker Rest House (Himaliya) should be returned to provincial assembly like the Chief Minister and Governor Houses which were taken back from the Tourism department and given into the custody of the respective departments.

All the five resolutions were unanimously passed by the House, chaired by Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan.