KP Assembly Unanimously Passes Three Resolutions
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 11:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday unanimously passed three resolutions including the one for renaming the South Waziristan Upper district.
A resolution moved by Asif Khan MPA-PK 109 South Waziristan Upper said that the district was predominantly inhabited by the Mehsud tribe, which constituted 90 percent of the population. The current name of the district lacked cultural relevance and did not reflect the dominant identity of the region therefore the House should recommend renaming of the district as Mehsud Tribal district.
Similarly, MPA Riaz moved a resolution seeking restoration of CNIC for dual nationals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by NADRA.
He said that NADRA had recently issued notices to KP citizens having dual nationality of Pakistan and Malaysia to report to NADRA within 15-day of the notice otherwise their CNICs would be blocked by the authority.
He said that people of the province were facing difficulties in renewal of their CNICs therefore the House recommended the provincial government to take up the issue with the Federal government and recommend the restoration of the CNICs of the dual nationals.
Meanwhile, MPA Fazl Elahi moved a resolution and said that Peshawar Development Authority was demolishing the properties of the local tribes i.e. Khalil and Mohmand on Ring Road in the name of encroachment.
He said that PDA had not paid the outstanding agreed amount of the Ring Road to the affected locals while the value of the land which would be acquired for the remaining part of the ring road had yet to be determined.
The resolution recommended the provincial government to ask the PDA to pay an outstanding amount to the affected local people and refrain from any operation in the name of encroachment until the value of the land was determined.
All the three resolutions were unanimously passed by the house.
APP/ash-adi
Recent Stories
Govt reduces petro price by Rs2.07 per litre
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Government focused on economic stability: Rana Tanveer1 minute ago
-
Dar urges political parties to work for making Pakistan strong1 minute ago
-
Inquiry report of chlorine cylinder leakage at water plant unearths issues1 minute ago
-
PM's UNGA address true reflection of Pakistani, Kashmiris, Muslim Ummah's aspirations41 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to uphold ideology of accession of entire J&K State to Pakistan at all costs: AJK51 minutes ago
-
Book "Al-Muhallab" launched at IRS51 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH’s nationwide school campaign against harassment51 minutes ago
-
Two missing children reunited with families1 hour ago
-
IGP pins new ranks to 55 promoted inspectors1 hour ago
-
Governor congratulates Maulana Fazlur Rehman on appointment as JUIF chief, Abdul Ghafoor Haidri GS1 hour ago
-
Islamabad Police crackdown on traffic violators to ensure smooth road flow1 hour ago
-
Government pushes for constitutional amendments in national interest: Ihsan1 hour ago