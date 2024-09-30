Open Menu

KP Assembly Unanimously Passes Three Resolutions

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 11:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday unanimously passed three resolutions including the one for renaming the South Waziristan Upper district.

A resolution moved by Asif Khan MPA-PK 109 South Waziristan Upper said that the district was predominantly inhabited by the Mehsud tribe, which constituted 90 percent of the population. The current name of the district lacked cultural relevance and did not reflect the dominant identity of the region therefore the House should recommend renaming of the district as Mehsud Tribal district.

Similarly, MPA Riaz moved a resolution seeking restoration of CNIC for dual nationals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by NADRA.

He said that NADRA had recently issued notices to KP citizens having dual nationality of Pakistan and Malaysia to report to NADRA within 15-day of the notice otherwise their CNICs would be blocked by the authority.

He said that people of the province were facing difficulties in renewal of their CNICs therefore the House recommended the provincial government to take up the issue with the Federal government and recommend the restoration of the CNICs of the dual nationals.

Meanwhile, MPA Fazl Elahi moved a resolution and said that Peshawar Development Authority was demolishing the properties of the local tribes i.e. Khalil and Mohmand on Ring Road in the name of encroachment.

He said that PDA had not paid the outstanding agreed amount of the Ring Road to the affected locals while the value of the land which would be acquired for the remaining part of the ring road had yet to be determined.

The resolution recommended the provincial government to ask the PDA to pay an outstanding amount to the affected local people and refrain from any operation in the name of encroachment until the value of the land was determined.

All the three resolutions were unanimously passed by the house.

