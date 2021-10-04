KP assembly welcomes Speaker GB assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Monday welcomed Speaker Gilgit Baltistan assembly Amjad Ali Zaidi.

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghan welcomed him.

Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that Gilgit Baltistan is the most beautiful and important area of Pakistan.

Nighat Orakzai of PPP also welcomed him and invited him along with all GB assembly members again.