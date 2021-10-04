UrduPoint.com

KP Assembly Welcomes Speaker GB Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 09:13 PM

KP assembly welcomes Speaker GB assembly

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Monday welcomed Speaker Gilgit Baltistan assembly Amjad Ali Zaidi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Monday welcomed Speaker Gilgit Baltistan assembly Amjad Ali Zaidi.

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghan welcomed him.

Minister for Labour Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that Gilgit Baltistan is the most beautiful and important area of Pakistan.

Nighat Orakzai of PPP also welcomed him and invited him along with all GB assembly members again.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gilgit Baltistan Amjad Ali All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Labour

Recent Stories

US House Republican Jeff Fortenberry Says FBI Pros ..

US House Republican Jeff Fortenberry Says FBI Prosecuting Him on 'Bogus' Charge ..

4 minutes ago
 Grace Mugabe challenges Zimbabwe order to exhume h ..

Grace Mugabe challenges Zimbabwe order to exhume husband's body

4 minutes ago
 Nord Stream 2 operator begins filling controversia ..

Nord Stream 2 operator begins filling controversial pipeline

4 minutes ago
 Vaccination process against coronavirus continues ..

Vaccination process against coronavirus continues in Balochistan

9 minutes ago
 Villarreal sign Ivory Coast captain Aurier on free ..

Villarreal sign Ivory Coast captain Aurier on free transfer

9 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.